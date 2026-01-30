The defence ministers of ‌South Korea and Japan agreed on Friday to upgrade defence cooperation and plan to work ⁠together in incorporating artificial intelligence and unmanned weapon systems, South Korea's Defence Ministry said.

Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and his South Korean ​counterpart Ahn Gyu-back held talks in Yokosuka, Japan, and agreed ‍to conduct joint naval search-and-rescue drills, it said in a statement. The two Asian allies of the United States have in recent months drawn ⁠closer ‌in political ⁠ties under new leaders, as they looked to put behind years of ‍frosty relations rooted in Japan's occupation of the Korean peninsula in ​the early 20th century.

Ahn and Koizumi discussed working together ⁠to ensure peace and stability in the region amid the challenges of ⁠the global security environment and continuing defence cooperation with the United States, the ministry said. The meeting follows talks they ⁠held in September in South Korea.

Earlier, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency ⁠reported Koizumi ‌told Ahn defence cooperation between the two countries, and with the United States, was more ⁠important than ever.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)