Ohtani's Setback: Dodgers' Hopes Hang in Balance

Shohei Ohtani injured his left shoulder during a World Series game, causing concern among fans and team members. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts remains hopeful based on initial strength and motion tests. The injury occurred during a base-stealing attempt, leaving his status for future games uncertain.

Updated: 27-10-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 09:54 IST
Shohei Ohtani faced a setback during the World Series on Saturday when he injured his left shoulder while attempting to steal second base. Despite the alarming scene, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expressed optimism following preliminary reports from the team's training staff.

Ohtani, who slid feet first into the base, was seen in visible pain and left the field with assistance. Roberts reported a minor left shoulder subluxation and noted that further tests are scheduled to provide more clarity on the severity of the injury.

The incident occurred during a crucial 4-2 victory over the New York Yankees, leaving fans concerned. Yet, Roberts is hopeful of Ohtani's return, stating his expectation for the star player to remain in the lineup as the series moves to New York for Game Three.

