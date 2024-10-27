Ohtani's Setback: Dodgers' Hopes Hang in Balance

Shohei Ohtani faced a setback during the World Series on Saturday when he injured his left shoulder while attempting to steal second base. Despite the alarming scene, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expressed optimism following preliminary reports from the team's training staff.

Ohtani, who slid feet first into the base, was seen in visible pain and left the field with assistance. Roberts reported a minor left shoulder subluxation and noted that further tests are scheduled to provide more clarity on the severity of the injury.

The incident occurred during a crucial 4-2 victory over the New York Yankees, leaving fans concerned. Yet, Roberts is hopeful of Ohtani's return, stating his expectation for the star player to remain in the lineup as the series moves to New York for Game Three.

(With inputs from agencies.)