Star Paddler Batra's WTT Journey Ends in Quarterfinal Showdown
Indian table tennis player Manika Batra was eliminated from the WTT Champions after a quarterfinal defeat to China's Qian Tianyi in Montpellier, France. Despite showing resilience, Batra was unable to secure a win against the skilled Tianyi. Batra had previously defeated Romania's Bernadette Szocs to reach the quarterfinals.
In a hard-fought quarterfinal at the WTT Champions in Montpellier, Indian star paddler Manika Batra was ousted by China's Qian Tianyi. The match ended with Batra losing in straight games, 8-11, 8-11, 10-12, as Tianyi capitalized on crucial points to secure her place in the semifinals.
Batra, who holds the world No. 30 ranking, showcased her fighting spirit throughout the match, having previously stunned world No. 14 Bernadette Szocs from Romania to reach the quarterfinals. Despite her efforts, Tianyi's superior performance at key moments proved decisive.
Tianyi, who produced her own upset by defeating world No. 4 Yidi Wang in the pre-quarters, will now face Japan's third seed Miwa Harimoto in an anticipated semifinal clash. Meanwhile, India's Sreeja Akula exited in the first round, losing to Puerto Rico's Adriana Diaz.
