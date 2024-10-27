Left Menu

Star Paddler Batra's WTT Journey Ends in Quarterfinal Showdown

Indian table tennis player Manika Batra was eliminated from the WTT Champions after a quarterfinal defeat to China's Qian Tianyi in Montpellier, France. Despite showing resilience, Batra was unable to secure a win against the skilled Tianyi. Batra had previously defeated Romania's Bernadette Szocs to reach the quarterfinals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 10:05 IST
Star Paddler Batra's WTT Journey Ends in Quarterfinal Showdown
Batra
  • Country:
  • India

In a hard-fought quarterfinal at the WTT Champions in Montpellier, Indian star paddler Manika Batra was ousted by China's Qian Tianyi. The match ended with Batra losing in straight games, 8-11, 8-11, 10-12, as Tianyi capitalized on crucial points to secure her place in the semifinals.

Batra, who holds the world No. 30 ranking, showcased her fighting spirit throughout the match, having previously stunned world No. 14 Bernadette Szocs from Romania to reach the quarterfinals. Despite her efforts, Tianyi's superior performance at key moments proved decisive.

Tianyi, who produced her own upset by defeating world No. 4 Yidi Wang in the pre-quarters, will now face Japan's third seed Miwa Harimoto in an anticipated semifinal clash. Meanwhile, India's Sreeja Akula exited in the first round, losing to Puerto Rico's Adriana Diaz.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024