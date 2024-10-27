Left Menu

Zheng Qinwen Clinches Pan Pacific Open Amid Stunning Serve Performance

China's Zheng Qinwen won the Pan Pacific Open by defeating American Sofia Kenin in a closely-fought match, adding to her 2023 victories in Palermo and the Paris Olympics. This victory marked Zheng's first hard-court title since last year's Zhengzhou Open, boosting her confidence ahead of the WTA Finals.

27-10-2024
In a display of exceptional athleticism, China's Zheng Qinwen outserved American Sofia Kenin to claim the Pan Pacific Open title, solidifying her standing with a 7-6(5) 6-3 victory. Zheng's stellar performance included 33 winners and 16 aces, marking her third trophy triumph this season.

The match, which spanned nearly two hours, saw Zheng navigate a tightly contested first set under a closed roof due to rain interruptions. Despite failing to convert five breakpoints initially, Zheng's dominance emerged in the tiebreak with a decisive forehand winner.

In the second set, Zheng's early break set the tone as Kenin, hindered by injury, could not maintain momentum despite a valiant effort. This win not only redeemed Zheng's 2022 loss at the same tournament but also positioned her confidently for the forthcoming WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia.

