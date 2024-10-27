Zheng Qinwen Clinches Pan Pacific Open Amid Stunning Serve Performance

In a display of exceptional athleticism, China's Zheng Qinwen outserved American Sofia Kenin to claim the Pan Pacific Open title, solidifying her standing with a 7-6(5) 6-3 victory. Zheng's stellar performance included 33 winners and 16 aces, marking her third trophy triumph this season.

The match, which spanned nearly two hours, saw Zheng navigate a tightly contested first set under a closed roof due to rain interruptions. Despite failing to convert five breakpoints initially, Zheng's dominance emerged in the tiebreak with a decisive forehand winner.

In the second set, Zheng's early break set the tone as Kenin, hindered by injury, could not maintain momentum despite a valiant effort. This win not only redeemed Zheng's 2022 loss at the same tournament but also positioned her confidently for the forthcoming WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)