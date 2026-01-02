NHPC Unveils Rs 2,000 Crore Bond Strategy
NHPC announced its plan to raise Rs 2,000 crore via bonds, either in a single or several tranches. The decision will be taken next week by its board. The company, a major hydropower developer in India, aims to boost its financial credibility and support ongoing projects.
NHPC, a leading hydropower firm in India, disclosed its strategy on Friday to generate Rs 2,000 crore through bond issuance, potentially in several phases.
This initiative is part of NHPC's borrowing plan for the current fiscal year, as per an official exchange filing.
The company's board is set to convene on January 8 to deliberate and potentially approve the proposal regarding the issuance of unsecured, redeemable, taxable, non-convertible, non-cumulative bonds through private placement.