NHPC Unveils Rs 2,000 Crore Bond Strategy

NHPC, a leading hydropower firm in India, disclosed its strategy on Friday to generate Rs 2,000 crore through bond issuance, potentially in several phases.

This initiative is part of NHPC's borrowing plan for the current fiscal year, as per an official exchange filing.

The company's board is set to convene on January 8 to deliberate and potentially approve the proposal regarding the issuance of unsecured, redeemable, taxable, non-convertible, non-cumulative bonds through private placement.