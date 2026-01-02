Tusked Terror: Elephant Rampage in Jharkhand's Villages

An elephant attack in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district has left three dead, as the animal wandered into villages under Chaibasa Forest Division on Thursday night, officials stated.

Aditya Narayan, Chaibasa Divisional Forest Officer, reported that a tusker separated from its herd and fatally attacked the villagers out of fear across different locations within the Roro forest range. A quick response team has been dispatched to track the elephant and alert communities.

Victims include Vishnu Sundi, Mangal Singh Hembrom, and Hurdup Bahanda. Narayan affirmed that the bereaved families received immediate assistance, with compensation to follow once formalities are completed.