Dynamic Victories at WTT Youth Contender: Rising Stars Shine

In a thrilling display of talent, young paddlers stole the spotlight at the WTT Youth Contender, setting the stage for a competitive tournament. Defending champion Divyanshi Bhowmik led the charge with a commanding victory, reaffirming her dominance in the U-17 girls category.

The tournament also witnessed impressive performances from promising newcomers. Japan's Miku Matsushima and rising Indian star Tanishka Kalbhairav advanced to the knockout stages with ease, signaling their potential to make a significant impact in the sport.

In the boys' categories, top seed Ritvik Gupta and local favorite Ved Panchal dazzled with their unmatched skills, defeating their opponents with precision. The event highlights the emerging talent as these young athletes continue to carve their path to success.

(With inputs from agencies.)