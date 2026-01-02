Green Horizon: Andhra Pradesh's Shipbuilding Port Ambitions

The Andhra Pradesh government has greenlit a groundbreaking initiative in Dugarajapatnam, Tirupati district, involving the establishment of a greenfield port and a National Mega Shipbuilding Cluster. This ambitious project comes under the Shipbuilding Development Scheme of India's Ministry of Ports Shipping and Waterways.

Spearheaded by the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board, the venture will require the acquisition of 2,000 acres of land. A Special Purpose Vehicle will be developed between the Ministry of Ports Shipping and Waterways and the Andhra Pradesh government to manage the project effectively.

The collaboration aims to boost India's shipbuilding capacity, with plans to achieve 0.5 million gross tonnage annually within a decade, supporting the government's vision of making India a top shipbuilder by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)