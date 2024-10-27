Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Urged to Move Beyond T20 Strategies as India Falls to New Zealand Spin Attack

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar criticizes Indian captain Rohit Sharma's tactical approach, urging him to prioritize player quality over T20 strategies during Tests. New Zealand's spinners, led by Mitchell Santner, dominated the series, handing India their first home series defeat in 12 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 15:04 IST
Rohit Sharma (Photo- BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant wake-up call for Indian cricket, former player Sanjay Manjrekar has urged Indian captain Rohit Sharma to abandon "T20 thinking" during Test matches following India's 113-run defeat to New Zealand. The loss, marked by questionable batting order decisions, saw India struggling against a potent Kiwi spin attack.

Manjrekar's comments, delivered on ESPNCricinfo, pointed to the dangers of adhering to left-hand and right-hand combinations in Tests. He emphasized the need for Sharma to evaluate players based on skill rather than strategic mismatches that are more effective in the T20 format. "Sending Washington Sundar above Sarfaraz Khan just because he's a left-hander is bizarre," Manjrekar stated.

On the pitch, New Zealand capitalized on India's missteps. With standout performances from Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner, the Kiwis enforced India's first test series loss at home in over a decade. Indian bowlers had moments of brilliance, but the tactical missteps gave New Zealand the opportunity to secure a commanding 2-0 series lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

