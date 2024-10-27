Left Menu

Delhi Kabaddi League Unveils Logo and Teams for 2025 Launch

The Delhi Kabaddi League revealed its official logo and franchise teams on Sunday in a grand ceremony. The league promises to elevate Kabaddi in the national capital with eight new teams competing in March 2025. Highlights include high stakes rewards and a focus on promoting local talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 18:59 IST
Delhi Kabaddi League unveils its official logo and trophy. (Picture: DKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant ceremony held on Sunday in New Delhi, the Delhi Kabaddi League (DKL) unveiled its official logo and trophy. The event, graced by Delhi State Kabaddi Association President Ramesh Bidhuri and Kabaddi legend Manjeet Chhillar, marks a significant shift in the sport's landscape within the national capital.

Ramesh Bidhuri emphasized the unveiling as a 'significant step' in the sport's journey to garner more attention and support. His sentiments reflected the league's ambition to vividly bring Kabaddi to the forefront in Delhi, while igniting fervent enthusiasm among players and fans alike.

The Delhi State Kabaddi Association announced eight franchise teams: Ghazipur Maharajas, Karol Bagh Tusker, Tughlakabad Kings, Royal Chandani Chowk, Shahdara Sardars, Rohini Titans, Chhatarpur Spartans, and Najafgarh Warriors. With the league set to commence in March 2025, a competitive bidding process will constitute these teams, enhancing the tournament's dynamics by incorporating local talent and major prizes, ensuring an engaging experience for all involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

