McCullum Backs Stokes Amidst England's Series Defeat to Pakistan

England cricket team's head coach Brendon McCullum has expressed unwavering support for captain Ben Stokes following the team's 1-2 series defeat to Pakistan. Despite England's struggles in the decisive Test match, McCullum remains confident in Stokes' leadership and resilience ahead of upcoming challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 19:15 IST
Ben Stokes (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
England's cricket team, led by captain Ben Stokes, faced a disappointing 1-2 series defeat against Pakistan, with the decisive Test match concluding on Saturday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Brendon McCullum, the team's head coach, voiced his support for Stokes, acknowledging the significant injury the captain had overcome to compete. McCullum suggested that while such injuries can impact decision-making, Stokes' competitive drive remains undiminished, and he is expected to rebound strongly with the team's support.

In the series, England initially opted to bat but struggled early, only to rebuild with a century stand from Jamie Smith and Gus Atkinson, posting a total of 267. However, Pakistan responded with a formidable 344, led by Saud Shakeel's century. England faltered in their second innings, setting an easy target of 36 runs, which Pakistan chased down, clinching the series. Looking ahead, Stokes and his team will prepare for a challenging series in New Zealand.

