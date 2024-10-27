Mannat Brar Shines Brightly at Hero Women’s Indian Open

In a commendable performance, Mannat Brar concluded the Hero Women's Indian Open as the top amateur and the highest-ranked Indian, tying for 11th place. The event saw England's Liz Young clinch the title by a narrow margin of one stroke, celebrating her second victory on the Ladies European Tour after a long wait.

Brar showcased perseverance throughout the tournament, finishing with a total of 292, while notable players like Pranavi Urs and Hitaashee Bakshi followed closely. Despite challenges with her irons, Brar credited her short game and improved iron striking in the latter rounds as key factors in her commendable performance.

For Liz Young, the triumph was a significant moment, marking her second LET title since 2009. Facing stiff competition, Young remained composed, ultimately securing her victory with strategic play despite encountering challenges on the course that tested her mental and physical strength.

