New Zealand Women Level Series with Commanding 59-Run Win Over India

New Zealand Women secured a 59-run victory over India Women in the second ODI, leaving the series tied 1-1. New Zealand posted a formidable 259/9, led by Sophie Devine's 79. In response, India faltered to 200 runs, with Radha Yadav's 4/69 being a standout performance.

New Zealand team. (Photo- White Ferns X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Zealand Women delivered a strong performance in the second ODI against India Women, securing a 59-run victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The result leaves the series tied at 1-1, with the decisive match scheduled for Tuesday at the same venue.

Batting first, New Zealand amassed a total of 259 for nine in their allotted 50 overs. Sophie Devine anchored the innings with a commanding 79 off 86 balls, supported by valuable contributions from Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, and Georgia Plimmer.

India's chase stumbled early as they lost opener Smriti Mandhana cheaply. Despite a resilient 70-run partnership between Radha Yadav and Saima Thakor, the home side could only muster 200 all out. New Zealand's Lea Tahuhu and Sophie Devine spearheaded the bowling attack, claiming three wickets each.

