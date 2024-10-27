Rizwan Vows to Lead Pakistan Cricket Team with Humility and Unity

In a move marking a new era for Pakistan cricket, Mohammad Rizwan has been named the national white-ball team's captain. Speaking at a press conference in Lahore on Sunday, Rizwan expressed his commitment to serve the team rather than rule it, ahead of the tours to Australia and Zimbabwe next month.

Replacing Babar Azam, Rizwan underscored the team's fighting spirit, asserting that there would be no shortage of effort from his players. "As a leader, I'm here to serve the 15 men," Rizwan stated, emphasizing unity and collective leadership.

The squad announcement also brought the inclusion of fresh faces, with Kamran Ghulam, Omair Bin Yousuf, and Sufyan Moqim set for potential debuts. While Rizwan leads the ODI squad, Pakistan rests Babar Azam for the Zimbabwe tour, eyeing a blend of experience and emerging talent for competitive performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)