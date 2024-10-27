PCB Controversially Omits Fakhar Zaman from 2024-25 Central Contracts
The Pakistan Cricket Board has unveiled its latest list of centrally contracted players for the 2024-25 season, with the omission of Fakhar Zaman causing a stir. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi cited fitness issues and a controversial social media post as reasons behind Zaman's exclusion, emphasizing a focus on discipline and fitness.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released its central contracts for the 2024-25 season, sparking controversy due to the exclusion of seasoned batter Fakhar Zaman. Previously holding a Category B contract, Zaman's omission has fueled significant debate.
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi highlighted fitness concerns as a primary factor in the decision but also pointed to Zaman's contentious social media post. The post, which criticized PCB's decision to remove Babar Azam during the Test series against England, was not well-received by the board.
Naqvi stated, "The tweet was an issue, but the bigger matter is his fitness." Despite his contributions in the Connection Camp, Zaman's public comments and fitness remain focal points of concern. His non-inclusion signals a critical period in his career amidst the PCB's elevated focus on fitness and discipline.
Newly contracted players for the 2024-25 season include a fresh crop of talent alongside established names. Emerging players have been given central contracts as the PCB emphasizes nurturing young skills while ensuring experienced participants maintain their roles.
