Left Menu

PCB Controversially Omits Fakhar Zaman from 2024-25 Central Contracts

The Pakistan Cricket Board has unveiled its latest list of centrally contracted players for the 2024-25 season, with the omission of Fakhar Zaman causing a stir. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi cited fitness issues and a controversial social media post as reasons behind Zaman's exclusion, emphasizing a focus on discipline and fitness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 22:29 IST
PCB Controversially Omits Fakhar Zaman from 2024-25 Central Contracts
Fakhar Zaman (Photo: X/TheRealPCB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released its central contracts for the 2024-25 season, sparking controversy due to the exclusion of seasoned batter Fakhar Zaman. Previously holding a Category B contract, Zaman's omission has fueled significant debate.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi highlighted fitness concerns as a primary factor in the decision but also pointed to Zaman's contentious social media post. The post, which criticized PCB's decision to remove Babar Azam during the Test series against England, was not well-received by the board.

Naqvi stated, "The tweet was an issue, but the bigger matter is his fitness." Despite his contributions in the Connection Camp, Zaman's public comments and fitness remain focal points of concern. His non-inclusion signals a critical period in his career amidst the PCB's elevated focus on fitness and discipline.

Newly contracted players for the 2024-25 season include a fresh crop of talent alongside established names. Emerging players have been given central contracts as the PCB emphasizes nurturing young skills while ensuring experienced participants maintain their roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024