UP Yoddhas Triumph in Thrilling Clash Against Gujarat Giants in PKL Season 11
UP Yoddhas clinched a crucial win against Gujarat Giants, emerging victorious 35-29 in Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 at Hyderabad's GMCB Indoor Stadium. Star performances by Bharat and Bhavani Rajput sealed the win, despite a strong challenge led by Rakesh for the Giants.
- Country:
- India
In a gripping encounter at Hyderabad's GMCB Indoor Stadium, UP Yoddhas emerged victorious over a tenacious Gujarat Giants, securing a significant win in Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 with a score of 35-29. Leading the Yoddhas' charge was Bharat, who delivered an impressive 13 points, with Bhavani Rajput chipping in with nine crucial points. The Gujarat Giants found a standout performer in Rakesh, who managed to score eight points.
Gujarat Giants started the match on a strong note, thanks to Guman Singh and Sombir's outstanding performances in both attack and defense. Initially, the UP Yoddhas were on the back foot, conceding an early lead. However, Bhavani Rajput quickly mobilized the team's response. Despite a Super Tackle execution by Gujarat's Jitender Yadav, the Yoddhas regained composure, securing a two-point lead. Mahender Singh's critical tackle on Rakesh enabled an all-out, tilting control back to the Yoddhas, who led 19-17 at halftime.
Throughout the second half, the UP Yoddhas focused on preserving their lead, while the Giants strove to regain momentum, with commendable efforts from Rakesh, captain Neeraj Kumar, and Guman Singh. By the 30-minute mark, the Yoddhas had extended their lead to five points. As both teams amped up the intensity in the final phase of the match, the score reached a tense 26-26 tie. Yet, the Yoddhas found a final reserve of energy to pull ahead, restoring their lead and ultimately winning by a six-point margin. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Health Packages for Elderly under Ayushman Bharat Scheme
Towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Boosting Soybean Yield for Self-Sufficiency in Edible Oils
Namo Bharat Book Fair Invites Bibliophiles at Ghaziabad RRTS
Demographic Disruptions: A Call to Preserve Bharat's Unity
Stampede Scare at Bharat Milap: Political Blame Game Erupts