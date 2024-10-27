UP Yoddhas Triumph in Thrilling Clash Against Gujarat Giants in PKL Season 11

In a gripping encounter at Hyderabad's GMCB Indoor Stadium, UP Yoddhas emerged victorious over a tenacious Gujarat Giants, securing a significant win in Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 with a score of 35-29. Leading the Yoddhas' charge was Bharat, who delivered an impressive 13 points, with Bhavani Rajput chipping in with nine crucial points. The Gujarat Giants found a standout performer in Rakesh, who managed to score eight points.

Gujarat Giants started the match on a strong note, thanks to Guman Singh and Sombir's outstanding performances in both attack and defense. Initially, the UP Yoddhas were on the back foot, conceding an early lead. However, Bhavani Rajput quickly mobilized the team's response. Despite a Super Tackle execution by Gujarat's Jitender Yadav, the Yoddhas regained composure, securing a two-point lead. Mahender Singh's critical tackle on Rakesh enabled an all-out, tilting control back to the Yoddhas, who led 19-17 at halftime.

Throughout the second half, the UP Yoddhas focused on preserving their lead, while the Giants strove to regain momentum, with commendable efforts from Rakesh, captain Neeraj Kumar, and Guman Singh. By the 30-minute mark, the Yoddhas had extended their lead to five points. As both teams amped up the intensity in the final phase of the match, the score reached a tense 26-26 tie. Yet, the Yoddhas found a final reserve of energy to pull ahead, restoring their lead and ultimately winning by a six-point margin. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)