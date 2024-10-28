Fakhar Zaman's Omission Raises Questions in Pakistan Cricket

Fakhar Zaman, the dynamic opener for Pakistan's cricket team, finds himself in the spotlight for reasons off the field. Excluded from the centrally contracted players list by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Zaman has expressed discontent over what seems to be selective criteria for player selection.

Despite being the only Pakistani batter with a double century in ODIs, Zaman did not make it to the team for the upcoming Australia series. A source close to him revealed that Zaman was unhappy that other players who failed to meet fitness standards similar to his were still selected.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi mentioned Zaman's fitness issues and a breach of conduct as reasons for his exclusion. However, some believe his outspoken nature in criticizing PCB during a recent meeting may have played a role in his ousting.

