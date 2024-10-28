Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds at SAFF Women's Championship Semifinal

The SAFF Women's Championship semifinal between India and Nepal witnessed a long stoppage due to a disputed referee decision. Nepal protested for over an hour after a goal was disallowed, affecting the match rhythm. While play resumed, India lost on penalties. AIFF plans to address the issue with SAFF.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 21:46 IST
  • India

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is set to file a protest with the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) following a prolonged stoppage during the SAFF Women's Championship semifinal against Nepal. The incident saw play halted for more than an hour due to a controversial referee decision in Kathmandu.

In the 62nd minute, India took the lead, but chaos ensued when a Nepal goal was disallowed. The referee's decision led to a 70-minute protest by the Nepal team, ultimately affecting the focus and rhythm of the Indian squad. Upon resumption, Nepal equalized swiftly, leading to a penalty shootout where India lost 2-4.

In a statement, the AIFF expressed concerns over the impact on the sport's development, citing past similar incidents. They commended their players and staff for their poise amid challenging conditions, emphasizing the importance of safety for players and staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

