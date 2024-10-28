Controversy Unfolds at SAFF Women's Championship Semifinal

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is set to file a protest with the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) following a prolonged stoppage during the SAFF Women's Championship semifinal against Nepal. The incident saw play halted for more than an hour due to a controversial referee decision in Kathmandu.

In the 62nd minute, India took the lead, but chaos ensued when a Nepal goal was disallowed. The referee's decision led to a 70-minute protest by the Nepal team, ultimately affecting the focus and rhythm of the Indian squad. Upon resumption, Nepal equalized swiftly, leading to a penalty shootout where India lost 2-4.

In a statement, the AIFF expressed concerns over the impact on the sport's development, citing past similar incidents. They commended their players and staff for their poise amid challenging conditions, emphasizing the importance of safety for players and staff.

