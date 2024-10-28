Concert Chaos: Athlete Uproar Over Stadium Littering

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium witnessed an unprecedented wave of criticism following Diljit Dosanjh's two-day concert. Athletes regularly training at the venue were dismayed at the widespread littering left by the event, as images of alcohol containers and damaged equipment circulated among the community.

The Sports Authority of India, which oversees the stadium, insisted that the organizers are accountable for returning the venue in its original condition, pledging a cleanup within the next 24 hours. This isn't the first time such an incident has occurred, raising recurring concerns about the impact on athletes.

Athletes, including Delhi's middle-distance runner Beant Singh, expressed frustrations over the disturbances to their training schedules. With key competitions approaching, the situation has spotlighted the ongoing challenges faced by sportspeople and their call for greater respect and support from governing bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)