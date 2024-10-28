Left Menu

Manchester United Sacks Erik ten Hag Amid Premier League Struggles

Manchester United dismissed manager Erik ten Hag following a disappointing start to the Premier League season, marking a significant change in leadership. The club announced former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy as interim manager. Reactions poured in from players and pundits, recognizing ten Hag's contributions despite recent challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 22:32 IST
Manchester United has dismissed manager Erik ten Hag after an unsteady start to the Premier League season, leaving the team at 14th in the table after nine games. The club reported the decision in a statement released Monday.

In response to the shake-up, United has promoted former striker and assistant manager Ruud van Nistelrooy to the position of interim manager. The decision has spurred a wave of reactions, with current players expressing gratitude for ten Hag's leadership and pundits analyzing the club's future direction.

The football world remains abuzz, with figures like Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher offering their perspectives on the club's identity crisis and recruitment challenges. As interim manager, van Nistelrooy faces the task of revitalizing the club's performance and morale amid growing expectations.

