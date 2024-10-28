Left Menu

Erik ten Hag's Departure: The End of An Era at Manchester United

Manchester United has dismissed manager Erik ten Hag as the team stands 14th in the Premier League after nine matches. Former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy steps in as interim manager. Players and pundits respond to the decision, emphasizing the need for a new identity and style in the club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 23:21 IST
Manchester United has decided to part ways with manager Erik ten Hag as the team struggles in the Premier League, ranking 14th after nine matches. The club announced on Monday that former striker and assistant manager Ruud van Nistelrooy will serve as the interim manager.

Players, such as captain Bruno Fernandes, and pundits responded to the decision with mixed emotions. Fernandes and other players expressed gratitude for the opportunities given by ten Hag, while acknowledging the team's recent struggles. Meanwhile, pundits like Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher highlighted the lack of identity and style that plagued United during ten Hag's tenure.

As United moves forward, the focus remains on finding a permanent replacement who can inspire a new direction. Opinions on potential candidates vary, with former players emphasizing the need for a leader who brings an esteemed reputation and proven results to reignite the club's ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

