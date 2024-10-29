Rodri's Ballon d'Or Triumph Marks New Era for Spanish Football

In a departure from the dominance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Spanish and Manchester City midfielder Rodri clinched the esteemed Ballon d'Or award on Monday. This marks a significant recognition for Spanish football, with Rodri being the first Spaniard to win since Luis Suarez over six decades ago.

Rodri's standout season, contributing to Manchester City's Premier League success and Spain's triumph in the European Championship, earned him this accolade. The 28-year-old defensive midfielder is celebrated for his unique skill set and influence on the pitch, cemented by his coach Pep Guardiola's praise as the 'best midfielder in the world'.

Alongside Rodri, Aitana Bonmati of Barcelona won the women's Ballon d'Or for the second year running. Real Madrid staged a boycott of the event, anticipating Vinicius Jr. not winning. Despite the absence, they took home the men's club of the year award, while Barcelona secured the women's equivalent after successful campaigns in European and Spanish leagues.

(With inputs from agencies.)