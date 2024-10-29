Left Menu

Rodri's Ballon d'Or Triumph Marks New Era for Spanish Football

Spanish and Manchester City midfielder Rodri wins the Ballon d'Or, breaking a long-running absence of Spaniards holding the prestigious award. Rodri's victory ends the dominance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, marking a significant win for Spanish football. Aitana Bonmati also wins her second women's Ballon d'Or.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-10-2024 03:51 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 03:51 IST
Rodri's Ballon d'Or Triumph Marks New Era for Spanish Football

In a departure from the dominance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Spanish and Manchester City midfielder Rodri clinched the esteemed Ballon d'Or award on Monday. This marks a significant recognition for Spanish football, with Rodri being the first Spaniard to win since Luis Suarez over six decades ago.

Rodri's standout season, contributing to Manchester City's Premier League success and Spain's triumph in the European Championship, earned him this accolade. The 28-year-old defensive midfielder is celebrated for his unique skill set and influence on the pitch, cemented by his coach Pep Guardiola's praise as the 'best midfielder in the world'.

Alongside Rodri, Aitana Bonmati of Barcelona won the women's Ballon d'Or for the second year running. Real Madrid staged a boycott of the event, anticipating Vinicius Jr. not winning. Despite the absence, they took home the men's club of the year award, while Barcelona secured the women's equivalent after successful campaigns in European and Spanish leagues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

 Global
2
Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

 United Arab Emirates
3
Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

 Japan
4
Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024