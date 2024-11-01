Left Menu

West Indies Triumph in Rain-Shortened Series Opener Against England

The West Indies secured an eight-wicket victory over England in the rain-affected first ODI of their series. Evin Lewis's impressive 94 runs led the hosts to a revised target of 157 runs. Debutants struggled in the England line-up, resulting in a score of 209 all out.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 08:10 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 08:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The West Indies dominated England with an eight-wicket win in the rain-hit opening match of their One-Day International series in Antigua. England's experimental side struggled, managing only 209 runs, before rain modified the target the West Indies chased successfully.

Evin Lewis emerged as a star with a commanding 94 runs, propelling the hosts to victory after the revised target was set at 157 runs post a rain delay. England faces a chance for redemption this Saturday at the same Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

With key players rested, Liam Livingstone led a line-up including ODI debutants, who couldn't prevent another limited-overs loss. England's captain underscored the need for big scores as they look to break their ODI defeat streak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

