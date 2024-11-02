Erik ten Hag Bids Emotional Farewell to Manchester United Fans

In the wake of his recent sacking, former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has penned an emotional letter to the club's supporters, expressing his heartfelt gratitude. Ten Hag, who was dismissed on Monday due to the team's disappointing start, reached out on Friday amidst the arrival of his successor, Ruben Amorim.

In his message shared through his agency, SEG Football, the Dutchman extended his thanks to the fans for their unwavering support. 'Thank you for always being there for the club,' he expressed, acknowledging their presence both at home and during away games. Ten Hag cherished these connections during his tenure.

Despite winning the League Cup and an FA Cup final against Manchester City in his first season, Ten Hag's long-term aspirations were cut short. As Amorim steps in, Ten Hag's assistant, Ruud van Nistelrooy, will manage the team interim until the November transition. Ten Hag leaves with a hope for continued success for the club and its fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)