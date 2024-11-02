Damien Duff Guides Shelbourne to Historic League Triumph

Former Ireland and Chelsea winger Damien Duff achieved a career milestone by leading Shelbourne to their first League of Ireland title in 18 years. On Friday, Shelbourne triumphed in a season finale that Duff described as the peak of his illustrious profession.

In a fiercely competitive race, five out of ten teams were vying for the title just a fortnight prior. Shamrock Rovers seemed poised for a fifth consecutive title, leading their final match while Shelbourne was held by Derry City. However, a goal by Harry Wood in the 84th minute secured a 1-0 victory for Shelbourne, deciding an electrifying season that Duff rates higher than his two English Premier League titles.

This season's conclusion has rejuvenated interest in a league often overshadowed by England's Premier League and other popular sports in Ireland. Duff's influence and his engaging media presence have been pivotal, inspiring both Shelbourne and its supporters, as the team rose from 25/1 underdogs to league champions.

(With inputs from agencies.)