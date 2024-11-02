Left Menu

Kim Pan-gon Steers Ulsan HD to Third Straight K-League Triumph

Kim Pan-gon led Ulsan HD to their third consecutive K-League title amidst doubts. After taking charge as head coach, replacing Hong Myung-bo, Kim overcame challenges and uncertainty to secure the team's fifth league title, attributing success to his players' trust and support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 07:56 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 07:56 IST
Kim Pan-gon Steers Ulsan HD to Third Straight K-League Triumph

Kim Pan-gon has achieved a significant milestone by leading Ulsan Hyundai to their third straight K-League title, solidifying his position as head coach after initial skepticism surrounding his appointment.

The victory came against Gangwon FC, with a 2-1 win, marking Ulsan's fifth overall league title since Kim took over from former coach Hong Myung-bo in July.

Despite doubts about his move back to South Korea, Kim emphasized the critical role of his team's trust and unity in overcoming challenges to maintain their championship-winning streak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Togo’s Economic Resilience and Green Growth: World Bank Report Insights

Transforming Africa’s Future: How Education Reform Fuels Inclusive Growth

Fiscal Challenges in Low-Income Countries: World Bank Report Calls for Global Support to Alleviate Debt and Boost Development

Strengthening Global Health: Community-Driven Protection at the Core of WHO’s New Emergency Framework

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024