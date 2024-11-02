Kim Pan-gon Steers Ulsan HD to Third Straight K-League Triumph
Kim Pan-gon led Ulsan HD to their third consecutive K-League title amidst doubts. After taking charge as head coach, replacing Hong Myung-bo, Kim overcame challenges and uncertainty to secure the team's fifth league title, attributing success to his players' trust and support.
Kim Pan-gon has achieved a significant milestone by leading Ulsan Hyundai to their third straight K-League title, solidifying his position as head coach after initial skepticism surrounding his appointment.
The victory came against Gangwon FC, with a 2-1 win, marking Ulsan's fifth overall league title since Kim took over from former coach Hong Myung-bo in July.
Despite doubts about his move back to South Korea, Kim emphasized the critical role of his team's trust and unity in overcoming challenges to maintain their championship-winning streak.
