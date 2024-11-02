Leverkusen's Struggles Continue in Bundesliga Stalemate

Bayer Leverkusen showcased a commanding performance in their 0-0 stalemate against Stuttgart in the Bundesliga, where they were unable to convert their dominance into goals.

Leverkusen's relentless attack hit the woodwork twice and saw Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nübel making crucial saves, while Jeremie Frimpong's effort was deemed offside. They remain in third place, with potential leaders Bayern Munich and Leipzig having games in hand.

Despite maintaining a sturdy attack, Leverkusen continues to encounter challenges in finishing, marking their first scoreless game of the season. With Champions League matches looming next week, pressured attention shifts to their forthcoming clash against Liverpool on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)