Leverkusen's Struggles Continue in Bundesliga Stalemate
Bayer Leverkusen concluded a goalless draw with Stuttgart in the Bundesliga, despite dominating play and several missed opportunities, including two shots hitting the woodwork and a disallowed goal. This result places them third in the league, ahead of upcoming Champions League matches against Liverpool.
- Country:
- Germany
Bayer Leverkusen showcased a commanding performance in their 0-0 stalemate against Stuttgart in the Bundesliga, where they were unable to convert their dominance into goals.
Leverkusen's relentless attack hit the woodwork twice and saw Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nübel making crucial saves, while Jeremie Frimpong's effort was deemed offside. They remain in third place, with potential leaders Bayern Munich and Leipzig having games in hand.
Despite maintaining a sturdy attack, Leverkusen continues to encounter challenges in finishing, marking their first scoreless game of the season. With Champions League matches looming next week, pressured attention shifts to their forthcoming clash against Liverpool on Tuesday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Footballers Earn Old Trafford Training Spot Through United We Play
Indian Footballers on an Extraordinary Journey to Old Trafford
Bala Devi: 'She Power' in Indian Women's Football
Sunday Sports Extravaganza: Cricket, Football, and More!
Fireworks Disruption Leads to Spectator Eviction at Swedish Football Match