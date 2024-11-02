India Takes Lead After Gill and Pant Shine in Mumbai Test

On day two of the third test in Mumbai, India was bowled out for 263 in response to New Zealand's total of 235. The home side managed to secure a slim lead of 28 runs.

Shubman Gill made an impact with his fluent 90 runs, following Rishabh Pant's rapid fire 60 that set the tone for India's innings.

Bowler Ajaz Patel stood out for the Black Caps, achieving a five-wicket haul at 5-103, putting pressure on India's batting lineup.

