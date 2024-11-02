Left Menu

Shubman Gill's Confidence Shines as India Faces Decisive Day in Third Test Against New Zealand

At stumps on Day 2, New Zealand leads by 143 with one wicket remaining. India's Shubman Gill remains confident in chasing down the target, highlighting the importance of key partnerships. Gill stresses India's determination to secure vital World Test Championship points and prevent a series whitewash.

At the close of Day 2 in the third Test of the ICC World Test Championship series, New Zealand held a lead of 143 runs with one wicket in hand. Despite the challenging conditions, India's top scorer from the first innings, Shubman Gill, expressed confidence in overcoming any target set by New Zealand.

Gill emphasized the significance of building a solid partnership, asserting, "It's all about one good partnership when chasing a total of around 150-160. A partnership of 70-80 runs can secure the match, and that's the focus among the batters." Gill, who scored 90 off 146 balls, built a crucial 96-run partnership with Rishabh Pant on the second day, putting early pressure on New Zealand's bowlers.

Gill noted the psychological impact of substantial partnerships on the opposition. "When there's a 70-80 run partnership, the opposition's body language drops, and we aim to replicate that," he noted. He highlighted India's determination to avoid a clean sweep, as crucial World Test Championship points are still up for grabs, reflecting the team's fighting spirit.

