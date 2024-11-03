Weather Disrupts Sao Paulo Grand Prix Qualifying

Qualifying for the Sao Paulo Formula One Grand Prix has been postponed to Sunday morning after adverse weather conditions made it unsafe to proceed on Saturday. Rain and lightning at the Interlagos circuit led to delays and ultimately a decision to move the session. This decision was made amid fading daylight as conditions failed to improve.

Formula One Chief Executive Stefano Domenicali emphasized the necessity of prioritizing safety. 'It's a pity, but the conditions are not safe to drive, as simple as that,' Domenicali stated to F1 television amidst continued rainfall. The FIA confirmed the decision was due to poor visibility and standing water.

Meanwhile, the sprint race, won by Lando Norris for McLaren, took place in dry conditions earlier on the same day. With more rain expected on Sunday, Max Verstappen, facing a grid penalty, is leading the championship standings, but the weather could impact the title race if further disruptions occur.

