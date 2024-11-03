Left Menu

Darcy Graham's Triumphant Return: Four Tries Highlight Murrayfield Spectacle

Scotland's Darcy Graham made a stunning comeback to international rugby by scoring four tries in a 57-17 win against Fiji. Graham, returning after a year's injury absence, briefly tied and later surpassed the try-scoring record alongside fellow winger Duhan van der Merwe, as Scotland secured an emphatic victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 02:08 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 02:08 IST
Scotland's winger Darcy Graham marked his return to international rugby in spectacular fashion, scoring four tries in a crushing 57-17 victory over Fiji at Murrayfield on Saturday. This impressive comeback comes after Graham's year-long absence due to injuries.

Both Graham and Duhan van der Merwe made headlines by briefly sharing Scotland's try-scoring record, each amassing 28 tries, before Van der Merwe reclaimed his place as the sole leader with 29. Scotland's commanding lead was established early in the match, aided by Fiji's disciplinary issues, including two players sent to the sin bin and eight penalties conceded within the first 16 minutes.

Despite a second-quarter challenge from Fiji, Scotland capitalized on their fitness and strategic play in the final moments to seal the match, with further tries from Jones and Hastings. The victory sets the stage for Scotland's next clash against South Africa, as coach Gregor Townsend prepares to strengthen the squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

