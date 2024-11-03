Ajaz Patel's Six-Wicket Haul Leads New Zealand to Historic Test Series Whitewash Over India

Ajaz Patel delivered an extraordinary six-wicket haul as New Zealand secured a groundbreaking 3-0 Test series sweep over India at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. This victory culminated with a 25-run win in the third and final Test, marking the first time India has faced a whitewash in a three-match home series.

Starting the day with a target of 147, India's response was fraught with struggles. After achieving a modest 100-run mark, Ajaz Patel struck, removing key batsman Rishabh Pant for 64. His subsequent wickets, along with Glenn Phillips' crucial breakthroughs, left India all out for 121, sealing their fate.

Earlier, significant contributions from Will Young and Glenn Phillips gave New Zealand a defendable lead, despite Ravindra Jadeja's five-wicket haul in India's earlier innings. Patel's pivotal role in both innings, achieving impressive figures of 6/57, underscored his match-winning impact, ensuring a historic outcome.

