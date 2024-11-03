Left Menu

Ajaz Patel's Six-Wicket Haul Leads New Zealand to Historic Test Series Whitewash Over India

Ajaz Patel's stellar six-wicket performance guided New Zealand to a historic 3-0 Test series whitewash against India at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Despite efforts from India's batting lineup, NZ secured a 25-run victory in the final Test, marking the first-ever home series whitewash for India in a series of three or more Tests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 13:33 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 13:33 IST
Ajaz Patel's Six-Wicket Haul Leads New Zealand to Historic Test Series Whitewash Over India
Team India. (Photo- BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ajaz Patel delivered an extraordinary six-wicket haul as New Zealand secured a groundbreaking 3-0 Test series sweep over India at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. This victory culminated with a 25-run win in the third and final Test, marking the first time India has faced a whitewash in a three-match home series.

Starting the day with a target of 147, India's response was fraught with struggles. After achieving a modest 100-run mark, Ajaz Patel struck, removing key batsman Rishabh Pant for 64. His subsequent wickets, along with Glenn Phillips' crucial breakthroughs, left India all out for 121, sealing their fate.

Earlier, significant contributions from Will Young and Glenn Phillips gave New Zealand a defendable lead, despite Ravindra Jadeja's five-wicket haul in India's earlier innings. Patel's pivotal role in both innings, achieving impressive figures of 6/57, underscored his match-winning impact, ensuring a historic outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024