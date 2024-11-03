Francisco Gomez Kodela's Remarkable Rugby Return at 40

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 3 (Reuters) – Veteran tighthead prop Francisco Gomez Kodela earns a place back in Argentina's rugby squad at the age of 40, joining a 32-man team set to compete in matches against Italy, Ireland, and France this month.

Coach Felipe Contepomi finalized the squad selection following a training camp in Paris. The inclusion marks Gomez Kodela's first return since last year's World Cup, filling the gap left by the suspension of Pablo Matera and the injury absences of Marcos Kremer and Tomas Lavanini.

New additions and uncapped players like Benjamin Elizalde are set to bring fresh vigor to the team. The Pumas will face Italy in Udine, Ireland in Dublin, and culminate their tour against France in Paris later this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)