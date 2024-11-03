Left Menu

Francisco Gomez Kodela's Remarkable Rugby Return at 40

Veteran prop Francisco Gomez Kodela returns to Argentina's rugby squad at 40 for matches against Italy, Ireland, and France. The squad announcement follows Coach Felipe Contepomi's training camp in Paris. Meanwhile, key players Pablo Matera and Marcos Kremer are unavailable due to suspension and injury, respectively.

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 3 (Reuters) – Veteran tighthead prop Francisco Gomez Kodela earns a place back in Argentina's rugby squad at the age of 40, joining a 32-man team set to compete in matches against Italy, Ireland, and France this month.

Coach Felipe Contepomi finalized the squad selection following a training camp in Paris. The inclusion marks Gomez Kodela's first return since last year's World Cup, filling the gap left by the suspension of Pablo Matera and the injury absences of Marcos Kremer and Tomas Lavanini.

New additions and uncapped players like Benjamin Elizalde are set to bring fresh vigor to the team. The Pumas will face Italy in Udine, Ireland in Dublin, and culminate their tour against France in Paris later this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

