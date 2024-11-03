Joe Marler Bids Farewell to International Rugby

Veteran England prop Joe Marler announced his definitive retirement from international rugby, confirming that at 34, he will hang up his boots for good. Marler had previously retired in 2018, only to return for the 2019 World Cup. He exits with an impressive 95 caps and several accolades, including a World Cup runners-up medal and three Six Nations titles.

Marler expressed mixed emotions about retiring, saying, "I know I've done this loads of times before... but this is the real one this time." He emphasized his pride in representing England and shared gratitude for the memories and opportunities across his career. Marler recently withdrew from the England squad due to personal reasons, after a controversial social media post.

England coach Steve Borthwick praised Marler for his contributions, describing him as an "outstanding servant" to English rugby. Borthwick highlighted Marler's unique personality and competitive spirit, noting that his humor and energy would be greatly missed. With a heartfelt farewell, Marler eager looks forward to supporting the team as a dedicated fan.

(With inputs from agencies.)