New Zealand Achieves Historic Whitewash Over India in Test Series

In a historic upset, New Zealand has defeated India 3-0 in a Test cricket series held in India. This unprecedented whitewash marks the first time a visiting team has managed such a feat in a series of three or more matches on Indian soil.

Indian cricket fans were left disappointed as the home team, led by Rohit Sharma, failed to secure even a single victory. The series started on a grim note with an eight-wicket defeat in Bengaluru, followed by a 113-run loss in Pune, and finally, a 25-run upset in Mumbai.

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh expressed his dismay over the result, stating that expectations were high for a series sweep by India. He credited New Zealand captain Tom Latham's side for outplaying the hosts and exploiting the playing conditions to their advantage.

Pivotal performances came from New Zealand's Ajaz Patel, who consistently delivered with the ball, securing a significant six-wicket haul in Mumbai, and Glenn Phillips, who provided crucial support. These efforts, coupled with India's inability to sustain their innings, led to the historic outcome.

India's struggle was evident when chasing a target of 147 runs in the Mumbai Test. Despite a valiant effort by Rishabh Pant, who scored a quick 64, India's batting order crumbled, ending at 121 all out. This disappointing performance concluded the series, highlighting the need for improved strategies and execution on home turf in future matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)