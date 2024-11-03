Left Menu

Kiwis Make History with Unprecedented Test Series Win in India

New Zealand achieved a groundbreaking 3-0 series win against India in Tests, marking the first whitewash by a visiting team in India in a series of three or more matches. Skipper Tom Latham emphasized the success of adapting to challenging conditions, highlighting key performances by Ajaz Patel and Glenn Phillips.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 22:18 IST
Team New Zealand. (Picture: X/@ICC). Image Credit: ANI
In a historic triumph, New Zealand clinched a 3-0 series victory over India in Tests, becoming the first visiting team to whitewash India in a series of three or more matches. Captain Tom Latham hailed the success as a 'massive achievement' for the Kiwis, highlighting their adaptation to the challenging Indian conditions.

The series began with India stumbling in Bengaluru, suffering an eight-wicket defeat. Despite a spirited effort from Rohit Sharma's side in Pune, New Zealand prevailed with a 113-run victory, setting the stage for a commanding series performance.

The decisive match in Mumbai saw a spectacular spin attack from Ajaz Patel and Glenn Phillips, who dismantled the Indian batting lineup. India, chasing 147, was quickly reduced to 29/5. Despite a valiant half-century from Rishabh Pant, India faltered and was all out for 121, with Ajaz picking up six key wickets.

The Kiwis' success was built on a comprehensive bowling performance and strategic partnerships, featuring a strong half-century from Will Young and notable contributions from Daryl Mitchell, propelling New Zealand to a memorable 235 runs in the series conclusion.

