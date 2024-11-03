Verstappen's Victory: A Turnaround at Sao Paulo GP

Max Verstappen delivered a spectacular performance at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, overcoming daunting odds to win the race from a 17th place start. This victory significantly boosts his chances for the championship title.

The race was marked by challenging weather and multiple crashes, leading to a halt after 33 laps and requiring a restart. Verstappen's win breaks a 10-race losing streak that began in June and expands his lead to 62 points with only three races left.

Amid the chaos, Renault-owned Alpine secured an unexpected windfall, with drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly taking second and third place, respectively. This result propels the team up the rankings, moving from ninth to sixth. Lando Norris, who dropped from pole to sixth, is under investigation for a procedural issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)