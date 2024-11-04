Left Menu

Thrilling Highlights: Unbeaten Runs, Shocking Defeats, and Tight Title Races in Asian Football

The week in Asian football saw Al-Hilal's winning streak end against Al-Nassr, while Vissel Kobe and Auckland FC strengthened their positions at the top. Shanghai Port retained their CSL title, and Ulsan HD secured the K-League championship. The intense competition across leagues continues to captivate fans.

Al-Hilal's flawless start to the Saudi Pro League came to a halt with a 1-1 draw against Al-Nassr, featuring a crucial equalizer by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

In Japan, Vissel Kobe returned to J-League's top spot, with Taisei Miyashiro and Tetsushi Yamakawa scoring pivotal goals in their victory over Jubilo Iwata.

Auckland FC maintained their perfect record in Australia's A-League, winning 2-0 against Wellington Phoenix, while Shanghai Port and Ulsan HD celebrated league title defenses in China and South Korea, respectively.

