Thrilling Highlights: Unbeaten Runs, Shocking Defeats, and Tight Title Races in Asian Football

Al-Hilal's flawless start to the Saudi Pro League came to a halt with a 1-1 draw against Al-Nassr, featuring a crucial equalizer by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

In Japan, Vissel Kobe returned to J-League's top spot, with Taisei Miyashiro and Tetsushi Yamakawa scoring pivotal goals in their victory over Jubilo Iwata.

Auckland FC maintained their perfect record in Australia's A-League, winning 2-0 against Wellington Phoenix, while Shanghai Port and Ulsan HD celebrated league title defenses in China and South Korea, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)