Thrilling Highlights: Unbeaten Runs, Shocking Defeats, and Tight Title Races in Asian Football
The week in Asian football saw Al-Hilal's winning streak end against Al-Nassr, while Vissel Kobe and Auckland FC strengthened their positions at the top. Shanghai Port retained their CSL title, and Ulsan HD secured the K-League championship. The intense competition across leagues continues to captivate fans.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 07:15 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 07:15 IST
Al-Hilal's flawless start to the Saudi Pro League came to a halt with a 1-1 draw against Al-Nassr, featuring a crucial equalizer by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
In Japan, Vissel Kobe returned to J-League's top spot, with Taisei Miyashiro and Tetsushi Yamakawa scoring pivotal goals in their victory over Jubilo Iwata.
Auckland FC maintained their perfect record in Australia's A-League, winning 2-0 against Wellington Phoenix, while Shanghai Port and Ulsan HD celebrated league title defenses in China and South Korea, respectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement