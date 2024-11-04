Left Menu

Hamilton Honors Senna in Emotional Interlagos Tribute

Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time Formula One champion, described driving Ayrton Senna's iconic car at the Brazilian Grand Prix as his greatest career honor. He fulfilled a deeply emotional tribute to the late F1 legend, intensifying his lifelong admiration amidst Interlagos' nostalgic atmosphere and memorable Brazilian fanfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 04-11-2024 09:29 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 09:29 IST
Hamilton Honors Senna in Emotional Interlagos Tribute
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton, the esteemed British driver, has added another emotional milestone to his illustrious career by driving Ayrton Senna's historic car at the Brazilian Grand Prix. As fans watched tearfully, Hamilton paid tribute to the late Senna, fulfilling a cherished dream rooted in his childhood admiration.

Wearing a white racing suit, Hamilton drove the legendary McLaren MP4/5B under the rain, evoking memories of Senna's 1990 victory over Alain Prost. Holding a Brazilian flag, Hamilton mirrored Senna's iconic race celebrations. His emotional ride included a nod from Olympic gymnast Rebeca Andrade.

Hamilton, recently granted honorary Brazilian citizenship, expressed his honor and gratitude for the opportunity. The tribute, however, sparked mixed reactions among former Brazilian F1 drivers, with some questioning the choice while others welcomed Hamilton's profound respect for Senna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank Report Unveils Breakthrough in Tracking Economic Growth

How Digital Tech is Shaping Malaysia's Agrofood Future

Asia-Pacific Faces Climate Crisis: Urgent Solutions Needed

How Digitalization Shapes Inclusive Growth: Key Insights from a World Bank Review

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024