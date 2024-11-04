Hamilton Honors Senna in Emotional Interlagos Tribute

Lewis Hamilton, the esteemed British driver, has added another emotional milestone to his illustrious career by driving Ayrton Senna's historic car at the Brazilian Grand Prix. As fans watched tearfully, Hamilton paid tribute to the late Senna, fulfilling a cherished dream rooted in his childhood admiration.

Wearing a white racing suit, Hamilton drove the legendary McLaren MP4/5B under the rain, evoking memories of Senna's 1990 victory over Alain Prost. Holding a Brazilian flag, Hamilton mirrored Senna's iconic race celebrations. His emotional ride included a nod from Olympic gymnast Rebeca Andrade.

Hamilton, recently granted honorary Brazilian citizenship, expressed his honor and gratitude for the opportunity. The tribute, however, sparked mixed reactions among former Brazilian F1 drivers, with some questioning the choice while others welcomed Hamilton's profound respect for Senna.

