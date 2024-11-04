AFL Umpire's Costume Controversy: Osama bin Laden Outfit Sparks Suspension

Australian Rules umpire Leigh Haussen has been suspended from officiating in the AFL's upcoming season opener following his choice to wear an Osama bin Laden costume at a function, the league announced on Monday.

Haussen, who wore the outfit at a private event for AFL officials themed 'characters from the 2000s', has since expressed remorse, calling it an 'error of judgement' and stating, 'I never intended to offend anyone.'

AFL umpiring boss Stephen McBurney affirmed Haussen's otherwise impeccable record, noting the league's commitment to preventing such inappropriate conduct, highlighted by recent player sanctions for similar offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)