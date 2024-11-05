Left Menu

Edu Gaspar Bids Farewell to Arsenal: A New Chapter Begins

Arsenal's sporting director Edu Gaspar has resigned, marking the end of a significant era for the Premier League club. After contributing to Arsenal's resurgence under Mikel Arteta, Edu departs for a new challenge. The club acknowledges his dedication and remains focused on strategic growth and winning major trophies.

  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Edu Gaspar, Arsenal's influential sporting director, has announced his resignation, signaling an end to his pivotal role in the club's recent bids for Premier League success.

Edu, who spearheaded Arsenal's strategic efforts alongside manager Mikel Arteta, expressed gratitude for his time at the club, emphasizing his desire for a new challenge. 'This was an incredibly hard decision to make,' Edu stated, while reflecting on his journey with Arsenal. Asserting his loyalty to the club's mission, he assured that Arsenal would continue to hold a special place in his heart.

Recognizing Edu's 'immense contribution,' Arsenal co-chair Josh Kroenke affirmed the club's commitment to evolving and pursuing major trophies. Kroenke reiterated that Arsenal's future plans would mirror their ambition for success, seamlessly transitioning from Edu's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

