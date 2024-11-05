Ayase Ueda's Injury Setback Dampens Japan's World Cup Hopes

Japan's quest for a spot in the 2026 World Cup finals has hit a roadblock with the news that key striker Ayase Ueda is out for the remainder of the year. Ueda sustained a hamstring injury while playing for his Dutch club, Feyenoord, forcing him to leave the pitch early against Ajax last Wednesday.

The club confirmed that the 26-year-old striker will be unavailable until at least the winter break. Ueda, who has been in fine form scoring 14 goals in 18 matches for Japan in the past two years, will miss crucial World Cup qualifiers against Indonesia on November 15 and China four days later.

Despite this setback, Japan remains at the top of Group C in the third round of Asian qualifying, holding a five-point lead over Australia after four of the ten rounds. The top two teams from each group will secure their spots in the 2026 finals taking place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

(With inputs from agencies.)