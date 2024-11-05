Sports Highlights: Unbeaten Cavs, Shock Melbourne Cup Winner, and Brady's Criticism

The Cleveland Cavaliers continue their winning streak by narrowly defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 116-114, with Darius Garland's crucial plays in the final moments securing their victory.

The horse racing world was astonished when Knight's Choice, at 80/1 odds, clinched the Melbourne Cup, giving co-trainer Sheila Laxon her second victory in 23 years.

In other sports news, Tom Brady faces no penalties after his controversial remarks during an NFL game, while updates on significant player movements in the NBA, NFL, and ATP tennis keep fans on their toes.

