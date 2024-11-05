Chennaiyin FC Renews Sponsorship Deal with Melbat Live

Chennaiyin FC, a prominent football club from Chennai, has extended its sponsorship deal with Melbat Live sports news portal for the upcoming 2024/2025 season. This extension signifies a strong relationship that promises both financial benefits and increased fan engagement.

Melbat Live's logo will be prominently displayed on Chennaiyin FC's kits, stadium, and social media. This collaboration highlights Melbat Live's commitment to sports development in South India and enhances its brand visibility. The partnership also includes exciting fan activations and promotions, creating a vibrant matchday experience.

The renewal of this partnership is a strategic decision for Chennaiyin FC, providing vital resources and reinforcing the club's connection with its supporters. Fans can expect continued access to engaging content and opportunities to win prizes through Melbat Live's platforms, sustaining their fervor for the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)