Left Menu

Chennaiyin FC Renews Sponsorship Deal with Melbat Live

Chennaiyin FC has extended its sponsorship agreement with Melbat Live sports news portal for the 2024/2025 season. This partnership will see Melbat Live's logo featured prominently on the club's kits, stadium, and social platforms, strengthening their brand while supporting the team and engaging fans with exciting activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-11-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 15:49 IST
Chennaiyin FC Renews Sponsorship Deal with Melbat Live
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chennaiyin FC, a prominent football club from Chennai, has extended its sponsorship deal with Melbat Live sports news portal for the upcoming 2024/2025 season. This extension signifies a strong relationship that promises both financial benefits and increased fan engagement.

Melbat Live's logo will be prominently displayed on Chennaiyin FC's kits, stadium, and social media. This collaboration highlights Melbat Live's commitment to sports development in South India and enhances its brand visibility. The partnership also includes exciting fan activations and promotions, creating a vibrant matchday experience.

The renewal of this partnership is a strategic decision for Chennaiyin FC, providing vital resources and reinforcing the club's connection with its supporters. Fans can expect continued access to engaging content and opportunities to win prizes through Melbat Live's platforms, sustaining their fervor for the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024