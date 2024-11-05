Djokovic Bows Out: A New Era for ATP Finals
Novak Djokovic will not defend his ATP Finals title due to injury, marking the first time in 23 years the event won't feature a member of the Big Three—Djokovic, Federer, or Nadal. His absence follows surgery for a torn meniscus and a challenging season with only one tournament win.
In a surprising development, Novak Djokovic announced Tuesday that he will not compete in the upcoming ATP Finals due to a lingering injury. This marks the first time in nearly a quarter-century that the prestigious event will not feature any member of tennis' iconic Big Three: Djokovic, Federer, or Nadal.
The Serbian superstar, who has claimed the ATP Finals crown a record seven times, cited an unspecified injury in a social media post. 'I was really looking forward to being there, but due to ongoing injury I won't be playing next week,' Djokovic disclosed, expressing regret to fans who wished to see him play in Turin, Italy.
Djokovic's withdrawal caps a challenging year marred by injury setbacks and a reduced competitive schedule, resulting in just one major win—an Olympic gold medal in Paris. Other top players, including Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev, will vie for the title in Turin.
