Djokovic Bows Out: A New Era for ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic will not defend his ATP Finals title due to injury, marking the first time in 23 years the event won't feature a member of the Big Three—Djokovic, Federer, or Nadal. His absence follows surgery for a torn meniscus and a challenging season with only one tournament win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 05-11-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 22:32 IST
In a surprising development, Novak Djokovic announced Tuesday that he will not compete in the upcoming ATP Finals due to a lingering injury. This marks the first time in nearly a quarter-century that the prestigious event will not feature any member of tennis' iconic Big Three: Djokovic, Federer, or Nadal.

The Serbian superstar, who has claimed the ATP Finals crown a record seven times, cited an unspecified injury in a social media post. 'I was really looking forward to being there, but due to ongoing injury I won't be playing next week,' Djokovic disclosed, expressing regret to fans who wished to see him play in Turin, Italy.

Djokovic's withdrawal caps a challenging year marred by injury setbacks and a reduced competitive schedule, resulting in just one major win—an Olympic gold medal in Paris. Other top players, including Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev, will vie for the title in Turin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

