Hansi Flick's Relentless Pursuit: Barcelona's Path to Champions League Glory

Barcelona's new coach, Hansi Flick, has advised caution despite his outstanding start, recording 13 victories out of 15 matches in all competitions during his debut season. The German manager understands the excitement following a 4-0 win over Real Madrid and a 4-1 success against Bayern Munich but insists on maintaining focus.

Prior to the Champions League match at Red Star Belgrade, Flick emphasized the importance of hard work and steady improvement. He expressed that multiple teams aspire to win the Champions League, emphasizing Barcelona's aim to finish among the top eight by maintaining consistency.

Coming off a trophyless season and a managerial change, Flick credits squad talent and tactical adjustments for the team's revival. Acknowledging the players' willingness to adapt and improve defensive strategies, he praised their pre-season performances while highlighting areas needing further work.

(With inputs from agencies.)