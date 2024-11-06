Warner Sparks Debate on Umpire's Ball Change Decision

David Warner has urged Cricket Australia for clarity on a recent umpiring decision that sparked controversy during a match between India A and Australia A in Mackay.

The incident involved the abrupt change of the ball before the final day's play, which raised objections from Indian wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan. CA stated the change was due to 'deterioration'.

Warner, reflecting on the situation, emphasized the need for transparent communication, especially with India's impending arrival for a five-test series. He called for the match referee to take accountability alongside CA, while an official response is awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)