Glenn Maxwell Reflects on RCB Exit: 'A Beautiful Meeting'
Australia's Glenn Maxwell speaks candidly about not being retained by RCB for IPL 2025, describing his exit meeting as surprisingly positive. During his IPL tenure with RCB, Maxwell played 52 matches with notable contributions. RCB has retained key players including Virat Kohli for the upcoming tournament.
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has opened up about his reaction to not being retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). Maxwell received the news in a call from RCB's Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, and head coach Andy Flower.
In a candid interview on ESPNcricinfo's 'Around the Wicket', Maxwell described the exit meeting as unexpectedly positive. He shared details of a half-hour discussion that explored the team's strategy and future plans, which left him content with the decision.
RCB, meanwhile, has announced the retention of key players such as Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Yash Dayal ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Other big names like Mohammed Siraj and former captain Faf du Plessis will also not return next season.
