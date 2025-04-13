Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets in Indian Premier League match in Jaipur.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-04-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 18:47 IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets in Indian Premier League match in Jaipur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IPL
- Cricket
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru
- Rajasthan Royals
- Jaipur
- Victory
- Match
- League
- Sports
- Win
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Major Victory: Security Forces Neutralize 16 Naxalites in Sukma Encounter
Chhattisgarh's Major Anti-Naxal Victory: 16 Neutralized, Weapons Seized
South Australia Clinches Historic Sheffield Shield Victory After 29 Years
Kohli's Struggle Highlights RCB's Team Resilience in Victory Over CSK
Major Victory: 15 Naxalites Surrender Amidst Intense Operations in Chhattisgarh