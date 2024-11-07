Left Menu

Secrets of a Cricket Coach: From Wright to Kirsten

Sandeep Patil's autobiography 'Beyond Boundaries' reveals insights into the success of John Wright's coaching style with the Indian cricket team, contrasting it with Greg Chappell's and Anil Kumble's approaches. Patil highlights Wright's respectful and inclusive leadership, valuing team unity over hierarchy, while stressing the importance of understanding cultural nuances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2024 11:55 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 11:34 IST
  • India

Sandeep Patil, a World Cup winner and former chairman of selectors, has unveiled a key ingredient to John Wright's successful stint as India's cricket coach in his newly launched autobiography, 'Beyond Boundaries'. Patil attributes Wright’s achievements to his liberal coaching style, compared to his authoritarian successors like Greg Chappell and Anil Kumble.

From Patil's perspective, Wright's soft-spoken demeanor and ability to work under captain Sourav Ganguly’s leadership were pivotal. Notably, Wright opted to maintain a low profile, avoiding media controversies—a stark contrast to the turbulent Chappell era. Patil argues that a coach must align with the policies of the cricket board and team, a feat Wright managed skillfully.

Furthermore, Patil underscores the benefits of Wright's egalitarian ethos, where senior players were given freedom and respect, fostering harmony. Conversely, Chappell’s aggressive attempts to overhaul the team’s culture resulted in discord. Patil concludes with acclaim for Gary Kirsten's coaching tenure, marked by successful player relations and significant victories.

